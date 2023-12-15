Stolen tractor worth $20,000 found in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities recovered a stolen tractor in Scott County on December 12. It has an estimated value of $20,000.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau found the stolen Kubota tractor with a bush hog and front-end loader.

MALTB says it is investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding this tractor, please contact MALTB at 1-800-678-2660, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477, or your local law enforcement.

“MALTB Director Dean Barnard would like to extend his gratitude to MALTB investigators, Scott County Sherriff’s Department, and Scott County Constable Richard Prestage in the recovery of this tractor,” a press release said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.