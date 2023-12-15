Stolen tractor worth $20,000 found in Scott County

(Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities recovered a stolen tractor in Scott County on December 12. It has an estimated value of $20,000.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau found the stolen Kubota tractor with a bush hog and front-end loader.

MALTB says it is investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding this tractor, please contact MALTB at 1-800-678-2660, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477, or your local law enforcement.

“MALTB Director Dean Barnard would like to extend his gratitude to MALTB investigators, Scott County Sherriff’s Department, and Scott County Constable Richard Prestage in the recovery of this tractor,” a press release said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMCC's head football coach, Buddy Stephens, roams the sidelines during the Lions'...
EMCC's magical run comes to an end in the National Championship
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
Darrell McBeath
Neshoba Co. man pleads guilty to drug charge
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport

Latest News

Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Louisiana man gets 10 years after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Louisiana man sentenced after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Mobile sports betting legislation is on the horizon for Mississippi.
Mobile sports betting could be on the horizon for Mississippi; Final report due Friday
A water leak in Marion ahs been repaired.
Major water leak fixed in Marion