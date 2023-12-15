Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Desmond Jordan
UPDATE: Charges and suspect’s name released
The Meridian Police Department said its Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit have made a...
Meridian Police arrest three suspects in recent violent crimes
The crash happened Sunday on Alabama 10 near the 47 mile marker, about one mile east of Dixons...
Teen dies in Marengo County wreck
Jeremy Lovell mugshot
Meridian man sentenced to prison for possession, intent to distribute meth
EMCC's head football coach, Buddy Stephens, roams the sidelines during the Lions'...
EMCC's magical run comes to an end in the National Championship

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
Mathis remembered by Ralph Morgan Rodeo
Periods of rain can be expected this weekend
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 12/14/23
Sheriff Billy Sollie honored with retirement celebration