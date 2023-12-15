USPS shipping deadline dates for the holidays

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Postal Service is in the middle of its busiest time of the year.

USPS said they processed 12 billion packages and mail pieces with an average delivery time of 2.5 days last year.

Debra Fetterly, the Strategic Communications Specialist with USPS, wants to remind the public of shipping deadline dates to ensure you get your packages to their destinations on time this year.

“We have several recommended mailing and shipping dates to make the holidays easier for our customers. The first date is this Saturday, December 16. That’s for first class, letter mail, and cards. We have a new service for packages which are first class called USPS Ground Advantage. That’s also December 16. If you’re still shopping over the weekend, we have priority mail on Monday, December 18th and then if you still need a little more time, we have priority mail Express, it depending on your destination. The recommended deadline is either December 20th or the 21st,” said Fetterly.

USPS also asks the public to leave their porch lights on because deliveries will be made during the day earlier and later than usual.

