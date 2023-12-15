WTOK tabs Carson as News Director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK Television is proud to announce our new news director.

Lauren Carson has been named to lead the news department after serving WTOK in various capacities over the last 17 years.

Carson, a native of Newton County, graduated from Mississippi State with a degree in broadcasting.

She began her career at WTOK as a sports intern, has been the longtime producer of Football Friday, and has also worked in programming and traffic. Carson says all that experience has prepared her for this new career opportunity.

“I come from a production side of this business.” said Carson. “It’s good for me to step into the news role a little closer to the news team. As far as the things I bring to this business, I’d like to think that with the help of the people that have come before me that I’ve learned all sides of this business. I come from production. I work closely with the producers and with the reporters on a daily basis and I worked with the sale team before so I think it will be fun to see how we can make all of our worlds collide inside the building.”

Lauren is also very involved with the Steve Hull Memorial Golf Tournament and the Distinguished Young Women Program of Newton County.

