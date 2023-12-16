Breezy conditions tomorrow, but freezing temperatures return Monday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone I hope you are having a great day today as we look forward to clear weather later this weekend.

There have been some isolated showers associated with a cold front earlier today but it clears up just in time for all of the events going on around town this evening.

Sunday we will see temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of clear skies and breezy conditions. We will see beautiful skies and cooler temperatures continue into the start of our week.

Overnight lows will stay below freezing Monday night all the way through Wednesday night so please take extra precautions for the cooler weather.

Our next best chance for rain will be next weekend and we definitely need more rain as we still sit in a severe drought.

