MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today Cans for Kids hosted their annual Cans for Kids Christmas party to give kids a chance to enjoy their Christmas.

This party was about giving back to the community and the impact that this has on children is immense as it allows kids who usually wouldn’t be able to get presents on Christmas morning a chance to have a toy.

Gary Tuberville has been working on this project for a long time and we talked to him about what it means to him to help all of these kids.

“Like I said we just appreciate everyone and couldn’t have done it without you.”

If you missed this opportunity to donate and help out today, there are still plenty of other events that are going on around town that will help out children in need.

