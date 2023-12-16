Cans for Kids Christmas Party

Cans for Kids hosted their annual Cans for Kids Christmas party to give kids a chance to enjoy...
Cans for Kids hosted their annual Cans for Kids Christmas party to give kids a chance to enjoy their Christmas.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today Cans for Kids hosted their annual Cans for Kids Christmas party to give kids a chance to enjoy their Christmas.

This party was about giving back to the community and the impact that this has on children is immense as it allows kids who usually wouldn’t be able to get presents on Christmas morning a chance to have a toy.

Gary Tuberville has been working on this project for a long time and we talked to him about what it means to him to help all of these kids.

“Like I said we just appreciate everyone and couldn’t have done it without you.”

If you missed this opportunity to donate and help out today, there are still plenty of other events that are going on around town that will help out children in need.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Nathan Dennard 27, Rochelle Dearman 18
MPD makes multiple arrests in burglary case
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Meridian Police said the suspects are responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.
Meridian Police seek help to identify suspects
5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
5 people shot including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
Jason Clayton
Clayton loses appeal for acquittal, new trial

Latest News

The Collinsville Christmas Parade will still happen tonight, but with a 30-minute delayed start.
Collinsville Christmas parade delay
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’
Winds will also become a bit gusty by Sunday evening
Weekend Outlook: showers one day... sun the next
Cans for Kids will be hosting its Annual Christmas Party on December 16th at the Boys and...
Cans for Kids host annual Christmas Party