The Clarke County Courthouse welcomes Santa and friends

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County courthouse was looking a little more festive and for a good reason as they welcomed in Santa, Mrs. Clause, and the Grinch as well.

From 3 to 5pm all food and refreshments were free as each room in the courthouse was decorated wall to wall with its own splash of Christmas.

It was a great event for local families to come out and see.

“This is just giving back to the community a little bit. We spent two weeks decorating here and had a friendly competition between the offices and we’re offering pictures with Santa and popcorn and Coco and cookies if anybody wants to come by and have your picture made and somebody has made a surprise visit here with us. And you’re welcome to have pictures with the Grinch as well. Just our way of saying Merry Christmas to Clark County.” said tax assessor collector for Clarke County Hope Herrington.

The Clarke County courthouse says they look forward to continuing running this event for many years to come.

