Collinsville Christmas parade delay

The Collinsville Christmas Parade will still happen tonight, but with a 30-minute delayed start.
The Collinsville Christmas Parade will still happen tonight, but with a 30-minute delayed start.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Collinsville Christmas Parade will still happen tonight, but with a 30-minute delayed start.

The parade will now start at 6 pm starting at Collinsville First Baptist for all of the entrants.

The parade was postponed last week because of severe weather and now it will be delayed as some rain looks to move in early this afternoon.

Cloud cover and a possible light shower could occur so grab your rain gear just in case, but most of us should be dry by the time the parade starts.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Nathan Dennard 27, Rochelle Dearman 18
MPD makes multiple arrests in burglary case
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
5 people shot including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
Meridian Police said the suspects are responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.
Meridian Police seek help to identify suspects
Jason Clayton
Clayton loses appeal for acquittal, new trial

Latest News

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’
Winds will also become a bit gusty by Sunday evening
Weekend Outlook: showers one day... sun the next
Cans for Kids will be hosting its Annual Christmas Party on December 16th at the Boys and...
Cans for Kids host annual Christmas Party
Cans for Kids will host Annual Christmas party at Boys and Girls Club
Cans for Kids to host annual Christmas Party