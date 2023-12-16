Collinsville Christmas parade delay

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Collinsville Christmas Parade will still happen tonight, but with a 30-minute delayed start.

The parade will now start at 6 pm starting at Collinsville First Baptist for all of the entrants.

The parade was postponed last week because of severe weather and now it will be delayed as some rain looks to move in early this afternoon.

Cloud cover and a possible light shower could occur so grab your rain gear just in case, but most of us should be dry by the time the parade starts.

