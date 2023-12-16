“Have a ball” giveaway at Highland Park

The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation, along with several volunteers, including city...
The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation, along with several volunteers, including city councilman Joseph Norwood, spent their Saturday morning giving away free sports balls at Highland Park.(WTOK Sports)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation held their “have a ball” giveaway Saturday morning at Highland Park.

Kids K-12 were welcome to come by to receive a free sports ball of their choice. Choices included footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, and dodgeballs.

At the drive-thru style giveaway, kids and parents were met by the Grinch, Santa Claus, and Meridian Councilman Joseph Norwood among other volunteers to receive their free ball.

This is the 6th year Meridian Parks and Rec has held this same giveaway. Director, Thomas Adams, says the season of giving is the big motivator behind the giveaway.

“If we can put a ball in a child’s hands, then they can go outside and be active,” Adams said. “You can really just go and have your own fun outside, because, you know - kids need to get outside to exercise and recreate, and have fun.”

Several local organizations donated funds to assist in the purchasing of each sports ball. Meridian Parks and Rec was able to supply around 100 children with brand-new sports balls just in time for winter break.

