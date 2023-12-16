“The Journey to Bethlehem” nativity drive thru
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Cars lined up in Shubuta for journey ministries and Breckenridge Farms’ Drive-thru Nativity “The Journey to Bethlehem.
From 5:30pm to 7pm many churches played their part as families were invited to follow a path that would take them through a story that would end in the birth of Jesus Christ.
It was free to drive through the presentation, but monetary and canned food donations were welcomed.
The drive-thru nativity will be available all weekend ending on December 17th.
Starting at 7:30, after people experienced the “Journey to Bethlehem”, a tent revival was held where brother Dan Lanier would give a sermon to the crowd.
