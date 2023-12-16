Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery holds Annual Wreaths across America

Nearly dozens of families and friends gathered at the Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in...
Nearly dozens of families and friends gathered at the Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton today for Wreaths Across America to honor the life and dedication of their beloved heroes.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Veterans Affairs and Friends of Mississippi Veterans joined together to honor our veterans and fallen heroes during this holiday season.

Nearly dozens of families and friends gathered at the Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton today for Wreaths across America to honor the life and dedication of their beloved heroes.

“I think it is more awareness for folks to know we have our two cemeteries here in Mississippi, it is an awesome way to honor those who are resting now and who have served this great nation of ours, but also bring comfort to what can be a solemn time for folks who have lost those loved ones that have served our country so it’s just an awesome opportunity to get out here and show that love and appreciation and support to American hero’s,” Director of Communications for MVA Ray Coleman says.

This yearly event is held in December with nearly 1800 resting heroes in Newton and 300 more in Kilmichael, Mississippi.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a while, the wreath company, a private company out of Maine started this event back in 1992, kind of a surplus of wreaths they had left over from their company they stated donating to veteran memorial cemeteries across the nation and so those state and local veteran memorial cemeteries enjoyed the idea so much they thought we should make it a yearly event,” Coleman adds.

In addition to Wreaths across America, there are also local VA nursing homes throughout the state of Mississippi that provide funds and support to those veterans.

The Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery is open Monday through Friday. People are encouraged to stop by and show their appreciation to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our nation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Nathan Dennard 27, Rochelle Dearman 18
MPD makes multiple arrests in burglary case
Meridian Police said the suspects are responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.
Meridian Police seek help to identify suspects
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Jason Clayton
Clayton loses appeal for acquittal, new trial
Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him

Latest News

Overnight lows will stay below freezing Monday night all the way through Wednesday night so...
Breezy conditions tomorrow, but freezing temperatures return Monday night
Quitman arrests December 16, 2023
Suspects arrested in Quitman burglary
Cans for Kids hosted their annual Cans for Kids Christmas party to give kids a chance to enjoy...
Cans for Kids Christmas Party
Jackson Police Department
3 people shot in parking lot of Jackson Waffle House