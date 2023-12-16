Suspects arrested in Quitman burglary

Quitman arrests December 16, 2023
Quitman arrests December 16, 2023(Clarke County Hot Topics)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman police have arrested 2 suspects in connection to an overnight burglary.

According to Police Chief Mike McCarra via Clarke County Hot Topics on FaceBook, Quitman Small Engines was the subject of a burglary at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Surveillance showed two white males making entry and stealing items before leaving.

At around 12:15 p.m., police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and suspects in question.

The two were acting strange and refused to comply with officers.

Backup was called and the suspects were apprehended before being transported to Clarke County Jail.

This is a developing story. News 11 will update with further information when available.

