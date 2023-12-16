Weekend Outlook: showers one day... sun the next

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Umbrella weather returns for our weekend as an upper-level disturbance and a surface cold front crosses our area. The entire weekend won’t be washed-out, but you can surely count on showers at some point during your Saturday. Only a few spotty showers are possible Saturday morning before 10AM, but the coverage becomes more scattered by Midday. Then, rain becomes likely during the afternoon and early evening before tapering off to the widely scattered coverage by 10PM. A few light showers will linger into the predawn hours of Sunday, but your overall Sunday will be rain-free. Rainfall estimates of .25″ - 1″ are possible.

Sunday starts with clouds, but the sunshine returns by the afternoon. However, winds will increase by late afternoon into the evening in response to a deepening area of low pressure that’ll dump rain all across the East Coast. Wind gusts of 20-30mph are possible Sunday PM through Monday AM, but winds will gradually relax throughout the day on Monday.

As for temps, mornings will stay above freezing this weekend ranging from mid 40s to low 50s. Highs will hover near 60 degrees each weekend afternoon. Temps will fall below the average early next week, and it’ll be more-so noticeable by Tuesday morning as temps drop back below freezing. The timing is perfect considering that winter officially begins on Thursday, Dec. 21st.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.