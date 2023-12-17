BankPlus reverses decision to close branch in Holmes County

BankPlus reverses decision to close Pickens branch
BankPlus reverses decision to close Pickens branch(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PICKENS, Miss. (WLBT) - The closure of the BankPlus in Pickens, Mississippi, has been reversed following a complaint made by Congressman Bennie Thompson to federal officials.

Friday, Thompson sent the complaint to the Department of Treasury and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, stating that the closure would leave Pickens without a bank in town.

The bank was set to close this month. Pickens Mayor Paulette Moore also played a role in the reversal.

Sunday morning, Congressman Thompson confirmed with 3 On Your Side that the ruling to close the BankPlus has been reversed.

“Upon reconsideration, they will keep the branch open. The citizens of Pickens are very happy. Mayor Moore was a great partner in this effort,” Rep. Thompson said.

Thompson cited BankPlus receiving $346,000,000 in federal grants, and low-cost debt, specifically to reinvest in high-poverty communities. He also cited the bank’s $7,000,000,000 in assets and said the closure of the bank would not impact its financial viability.

