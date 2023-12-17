Collinsville’s Annual Christmas Parade

The Collinsville Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16th.
By Diamond Paylor
Dec. 17, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Collinsville Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16th.

The theme was titled “The Greatest Season” as people from all over the community gathered around to enjoy a variety of floats, a marching band, and an annual float competition.

People were encouraged to decorate their floats, incorporating this year’s theme, but no winners have been announced.

This parade is held every year and each year it gets better and better.

“We look forward to throwing the candy out to the kids is what we enjoy,” says Bobby Ingrem.

Float voting closes Sunday, December 17th at 9 pm, people are encouraged to visit the Collinsville Christmas Association Page to vote for their favorites.

