Enterprise hosts Christmas Parade

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - It was beginning to feel a lot like Christmas down in Enterprise as their annual Christmas parade took place.

At 6pm, Starting at Enterprise High School, the parade took over the city.

The parade was led by the Enterprise High School band, followed by many festive Christmas floats from different people and organizations around the city that threw out candy to onlookers below.

Immediately following the parade, the community was invited to continue the festivities at Ritchey Park where they could enjoy hot chocolate, gumbo, chili, popcorn, and refreshments as they listened to the annual family time Christmas carols, reading of the Christmas story from the gospel, and lighting of the Christmas Tree.

It was a great community event for all ages.

