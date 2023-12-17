FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures return overnight on Monday

Overnight lows are concerning as we will have three days with temperatures below freezing so,...
Overnight lows are concerning as we will have three days with temperatures below freezing so, please take extra precautions with how cold it is going to be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the chilly and breezy weather as we look to have a beautiful and cool day today.

The weather today will continue into the start of the week as cooler temperatures will continue into the rest of the week as we will sit in the low 60s and upper 50s for most of the week. Tuesday is the coolest day with high temperatures sitting in the low 50s.

Overnight lows are concerning as we will have three days with temperatures below freezing so, please take extra precautions with how cold it is going to be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

Our next best chance of rain will be next weekend with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman arrests December 16, 2023
Suspects arrested in Quitman burglary
Meridian Police said the suspects are responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.
Meridian Police seek help to identify suspects
Joe Nathan Dennard 27, Rochelle Dearman 18
MPD makes multiple arrests in burglary case
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Representation of the North star over a nativity scene at “The Journey to Bethlehem” nativity...
“The Journey to Bethlehem” nativity drive thru

Latest News

This book about the most historic and unique high school football fields in Mississippi has...
Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals book signing at Loeb's
The Collinsville Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16th.
Collinsville’s Annual Christmas Parade
A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and 145 in Desoto around 2...
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County
LCSD FOOD DRIVE