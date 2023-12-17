FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures return overnight on Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the chilly and breezy weather as we look to have a beautiful and cool day today.

The weather today will continue into the start of the week as cooler temperatures will continue into the rest of the week as we will sit in the low 60s and upper 50s for most of the week. Tuesday is the coolest day with high temperatures sitting in the low 50s.

Overnight lows are concerning as we will have three days with temperatures below freezing so, please take extra precautions with how cold it is going to be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

Our next best chance of rain will be next weekend with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.