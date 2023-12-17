Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department hosts first Holiday Food Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department hosted its inaugural food drive for hunger.

The food drive was set up as a drive-thru that allowed those who wanted to donate money or nonperishable food items a chance to do so quickly and easily.

In return all generous donors would receive a cup of hot chocolate or warm spiced apple cider, a t-shirt, and a small bag of baked goods from a member of your Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

All goods collected at the food drive went to support the Wesley house.

Patrol Lieutenant Kris Cokel spoke to the reason why he felt it was important for law enforcement specifically to do this event for the community.

“100% of everything that we get goes to the Wesley House to provide food for needy families during the Christmas period. All the time you see in the newspaper about who we’ve arrested or what crime is going on. And I just felt it was important for us to do something to show that we’re giving back to the community.”

For those who weren’t able to make it out to the sheriff’s department, there was a patrol car stationed at the Collinsville Christmas parade that was available to take donations as well.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.