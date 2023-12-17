Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals book signing at Loeb's

This book about the most historic and unique high school football fields in Mississippi has...
This book about the most historic and unique high school football fields in Mississippi has been in clarion-ledger’s “top Mississippi reads” list since coming out this summer!(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 17, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the weekend Loeb’s hosted a book signing for Nash Nunnery the author of “Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals.”

This book about the most historic and unique high school football fields in Mississippi has been in clarion-ledger’s “top Mississippi reads” list since coming out this summer!

We spoke with Mr. Nunnery about his love for the sport and why he decided to write the book.

“One of the things I noticed when playing other teams at other places was stadiums itself so much is focused on teams, and players, and coaches that we get away from what are these cathedrals and where these teams play football.”

If you did miss this opportunity to meet with Nash Nunnery, you can still get the book online.

