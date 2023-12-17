Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and 145 in Desoto around 2 am this morning.

A man approached the victim’s vehicle at a stop sign, to which an altercation began, this resulted in a man receiving a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Details are still not clear on who fired the shot, but one victim did flee into the woods.

The injuries are non-life threatening, and authorities are still investigating this event in more detail.

