Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County

By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and 145 in Desoto around 2 am this morning.

A man approached the victim’s vehicle at a stop sign, to which an altercation began, this resulted in a man receiving a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Details are still not clear on who fired the shot, but one victim did flee into the woods.

The injuries are non-life threatening, and authorities are still investigating this event in more detail.

We here at WTOK will be keeping up with this to give you the most updated information.

