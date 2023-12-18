City of Meridian Arrest Report December 18, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Cedric D. Croft2005Possession of Marijuana
Kedrick Morris1989Domestic Violence
Carrio C. McNeil1989Domestic Violence
Thomas J. Mattox, Jr.1982Public Drunk
Resisting Arrest
Derrick R. Dawson1989Domestic Violence
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 15, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:21 PM on December 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 34th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 9:14 AM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:45 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:52 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 3:54 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:05 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 3rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

