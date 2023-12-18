City of Meridian Arrest Report December 18, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 15, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:21 PM on December 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 34th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 9:14 AM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:45 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:52 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 3:54 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:05 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 3rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.