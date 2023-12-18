Cold mornings to start the week

Below freezing temps
Below freezing temps(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Kicking off a new week and the cold air returns. Temperatures are near freezing to start off the morning, but will fall below freezing over the next few days. You will be able to enjoy sunny skies and windy conditions for Monday. Winds are gusty up to 25mph and wind speed are between 5-15mph.

Overnight lows take a tumble below freezing starting Monday night lasting through Wednesday night. Watch for patchy frost early morning and give yourself extra time to defrost the car. Also think about your pets, pipes, people ,and plants as the cold air settles in. Temps will warm slightly closing out the week and the chance of rain returns by the weekend. Stay warm and have a marvelous day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and Hwy 145 in DeSoto...
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County
BankPlus reverses decision to close Pickens branch
BankPlus reverses decision to close branch in Holmes County
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Quitman arrests December 16, 2023
Suspects arrested in Quitman burglary
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

Latest News

Overnight lows are concerning as we will have three days with temperatures below freezing so,...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures return overnight on Monday
Overnight lows will stay below freezing Monday night all the way through Wednesday night so...
Breezy conditions tomorrow, but freezing temperatures return Monday night
Winds will also become a bit gusty by Sunday evening
Weekend Outlook: showers one day... sun the next
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 15th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 15th, 2023
Rain for Saturday
Rain showers are moving in on Saturday