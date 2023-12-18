Cold mornings to start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Kicking off a new week and the cold air returns. Temperatures are near freezing to start off the morning, but will fall below freezing over the next few days. You will be able to enjoy sunny skies and windy conditions for Monday. Winds are gusty up to 25mph and wind speed are between 5-15mph.

Overnight lows take a tumble below freezing starting Monday night lasting through Wednesday night. Watch for patchy frost early morning and give yourself extra time to defrost the car. Also think about your pets, pipes, people ,and plants as the cold air settles in. Temps will warm slightly closing out the week and the chance of rain returns by the weekend. Stay warm and have a marvelous day.

