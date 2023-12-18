Dozens of people stranded on broken ice on a lake

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.
By Zoe Jones and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Dozens of people are stranded on broken ice on a lake in North Dakota.

Officials said 40 to 50 people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, North Dakota.

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.

“Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable, resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats,” said Christopher Muller, Beltrami County public information officer.

Muller said this is unfortunately a “common event for emergency responders in Beltrami County.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and Hwy 145 in DeSoto...
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County
BankPlus reverses decision to close Pickens branch
BankPlus reverses decision to close branch in Holmes County
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Quitman arrests December 16, 2023
Suspects arrested in Quitman burglary
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

Latest News

Below freezing temps
Cold mornings to start the week
President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in...
Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza