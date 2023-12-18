Fatal crash in Quitman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Parts of South Archusa Drive in Quitman are temporarily closed off Sunday due to a vehicle vs person accident, according to Clarke County Hot Topics on FaceBook.

According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, there was one fatality, as the victim was riding a bike before they were struck.

Quitman Police were first to the scene, and Mississippi Highway Patrol is en route to the accident to investigate.

Kemp says the name of the individual will not be released until the family has been notified.

We will continue to update with new information should it become available.

