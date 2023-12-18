Lawsuit claims woman shot in head during incident with Capitol Police

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has filed a lawsuit against a Capitol Police officer, alleging the use of excessive force during a traffic stop in August of 2022.

The incident occurred at the intersection of State and Amite streets in Jackson on August 14.

According to the lawsuit, a vehicle was waiting for the traffic signal to turn green when Capitol Police Officer Michael Maldonado approached the vehicle from the rear.

Maldonado activated his police lights and commanded the vehicle to pull over.

The lawsuit claims that the vehicle immediately pulled over, but that Maldonado began to shoot at the vehicle anyway.

The driver, identified by WLBT as Sinatra Rakim Jordan, attempted to drive away from the officer “to escape the constant firing of bullets,” the lawsuit reads.

Jordan was charged with a litany of crimes following the incident, including disregard for traffic device, careless driving, driving while license suspended, and felony fleeing.

During the incident, Sherita Harris, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the head, the lawsuit claims, and would need surgery to remove bullet fragments.

She now suffers from “severe complications with her speech, gait, and overall cognizant abilities,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims excessive force was used during the encounter and Harris is asking for $3,000,000 in damages.

