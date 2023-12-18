Orphaned bear cubs get second chance at life at zoo

Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo.

The cubs, named Timber and Thorn in honor of their forest home and the local soccer teams, were found wandering separately in Alaska and were too young to survive on their own, the zoo said.

Both of the cubs were rescued by state wildlife officials and taken to the Alaska Zoo for care before coming to the Rose City.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Timber and Thorn to Oregon,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They’ve been playing together and showing us their personalities already — Timber is a bit more adventurous even though Thorn is the bigger of the two.”

The cubs are currently settling into a small section of Black Bear Ridge before joining adult bears Cubby and Dale in the full habitat.

“Visitors may catch glimpses of the cubs now, but they don’t have access to all of Black Bear Ridge yet,” Koons said. “Once Timber and Thorn are ready, they’ll be able to venture out into the larger habitat. I have a feeling that new climbing structure is going to get a lot of use.”

The zoo said donations to the Oregon Zoo Foundation helped with a habitat remodel for the black bears, which included a custom-made bear hammock and plenty of new places for the cubs to explore.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and Hwy 145 in DeSoto...
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County
BankPlus reverses decision to close Pickens branch
BankPlus reverses decision to close branch in Holmes County
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Quitman crash on December 17, 2023
Fatal crash in Quitman
Quitman arrests December 16, 2023
Suspects arrested in Quitman burglary

Latest News

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Judge issues order keeping Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery for now
Secret Acres: Boom or Bubble?
Secret Acres: Boom or Bubble? High farmland prices encourage investors, concern farmers
A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
Death of 5-year-old boy prompts criticism of Chicago shelters for migrants