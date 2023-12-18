Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Southeastern Conference announced their 2024 regular season football schedules last week. The Peach Bowl bound Ole Miss Rebels will play Kentucky, Georgia, Oklahoma and Mississippi State in the friendly confines of Vaught-Hemingway. The Rebels will travel to South Carolina, LSU, Arkansas and Florida. In non-conference play, the Rebels open at home against Furman on August 31. Ole Miss will host Middle Tennessee the following week before hitting the road to Wake Forest. The Rebels then return home to face Georgia Southern before opening the SEC season against Kentucky.

Mississippi State football will host Florida, Texas A&M, Missouri and Arkansas next season. The Bulldogs will face a very demanding SEC road schedule in 2024 with stops in Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will open the Jeff Lebby era against Eastern Kentucky on August31 before traveling to Arizona State the following week. The Bulldogs will also host Toledo and UMass in non-conference play.

The USM Sun Belt Conference schedule has not been released, but the Golden Eagles are slated to open the season at Kentucky on August 31 before hosting SE Louisiana and South Florida at the “Rock”. The Golden Eagles will also travel to Jacksonville State to complete non-conference play.

The Alabama All-Stars won the MS/AL contest, 26-17, Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. The Magnolia All-Stars committed five turnovers that led to a dozen Alabama points in the contest. It was Alabama’s fourth straight victory in the series and increased their lead over Mississippi to 26-11 overall. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile next year and return to Hattiesburg in 2025. Two Alabama commits in Ryan Williams of Saraland and Tre Kilpatrick of Garden City were the top stars for the visiting teams. Williams caught eight passes for 92 yards and two scores. Kilpatrick had two interceptions for the winners. Williams was named the Alabama team MVP. Mississippi was led by their team MVP in Starkville’s 7-A Player of the Year quarterback Trey Petty. Petty was 13-for-20 for 160 yards and a TD while rushing for 30 yards and a score. Daniel Hill of Meridian tied Petty for the leading Mississippi rusher with 30 yards and caught a 14-yard TD from Petty. Stonka Burnside, Petty’s high school teammate, caught 11 passes for 108 yards for the home team. Oak Grove quarterback A.J. Maddox Jr., an Ole Miss commit, was 9-of-14 for 60 yards and had two interceptions. Linebacker Amarion Tyson of Picayune led the Mississippi defense with six tackles. Clinton’s Hunter Wolfe kicked a field goal and added two kick conversions along with averaging 43.7 on three punts.

The two-time defending state JUCO football champions the East Mississippi Lions lost to Iowa Western in the NJCAA championship game last week in Little Rock, Arkansas. It was the Lions’ first championship loss in the Buddy Stephens coaching era.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers made it official that he was committed to play at the University of Washington next season.

The early period for Divisions 1 & 2 and mid-year JUCO football transfers is Wednesday-Friday of this week.

The Ole Miss Rebels cagers remained perfect with an 88-78 win over California in San Antonio last Saturday night. The No. 25 Rebels (10-0) sneaked into the Top 25 USA Today Coaches Poll last week and are now one of only four Division 1 men’s programs in the country still unbeaten. The Rebels will visit Biloxi this Saturday to face Southern Mississippi in a 1 p.m. contest at the Gulf Coast Coliseum.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2), fresh off a pair of wins, will travel to Newark to play Rutgers in the Gotham Classic this Saturday.

The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles cagers are 5-5 entering the week, and Saturday’s contest against Ole Miss will complete their non-conference schedule. The Eagles will travel to Georgia Southern on December 30 to open Sun Belt Conference play.

