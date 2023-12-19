Barbara A. Thompson Obituary

Published: Dec. 19, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The family of Barbara A. Thompson will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:30 PM, Friday, December 22, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Barbara Thompson, age 73, of Meridian, MS passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Brookdale of Meridian.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob Thompson, her son; Jeremy Thompson (Erica), her grandsons; Max and Miles, her mother; Sally Rice, her sisters; Evelyn Hurtt (Mel) and Rena Hines (Lester), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jackson Rice and her brother James Rice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

