Berry & Gardner Funeral Home Service Announcements

Mrs. Rosemary Taylor

Funeral services for Mrs. Rosemary Taylor will be Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Minister Frederick Crowell officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Taylor, 75, of Meridian, died Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Diversicare of Meridian. A viewing will be one hour prior to services.

Mr. Howard Nettles

Funeral services for Mr. Howard Nettles will be held Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nettles, 79, of Meridian, died Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Queen City Nursing Center. A viewing will be one hour prior to services.

Mrs. Teresa M. Hosley

Funeral services for Mrs. Teresa M. Hosley will be held Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 11:00 am Fifth Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Hosley, 79, of Meridian, died Sunday, December 17, 2023 at her residence.

Ms. Minnie B. Sumling

Arrangements for Ms. Minnie B. Sumling are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Ms. Sumling, 101, of Pittsburg, CA, died Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in Pittsburg Skilled Nursing Center, Pittsburg, CA.

Mrs. Marie Williams

Arrangements for Mrs. Marie Williams are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Williams, 90, of Meridian, died Friday, December 8, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Mr. Tommy Dunnigan

Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Dunnigan will be held Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 pm at First Union Baptist Church with Prophet Marks officiating. Burial will follow in Friendly Cemetery, Marion with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge. Mr. Dunnigan, 54, of Pensacola, died Friday, December 15, 2023 at The Specialty Center, Pensacola, FL. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Mr. Robert L. Cole

In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Robert L. Cole and her family, there will be no services at this time. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Cole, 57, of Meridian, died Monday, December 4, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

