City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2023
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Clarence J. Clay, Jr.
|2000
|Domestic Violence
|Tamarcus M. Smith
|1995
|Possession of Marijuana
|Tarrio M. Thomas
|1986
|Shoplifting
|Adrione McClellan
|1998
|Petit Larceny
|Maurice L. Evans
|1977
|Petit Larceny
|Frederick D. Cockrell
|1981
|Abusive Call to E-911
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 18, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:21 PM on December 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 34th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:35 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:49 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 3:54 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:05 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 3rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
