City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 18, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:21 PM on December 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 34th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:35 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:49 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 3:54 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:05 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 3rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.