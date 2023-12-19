City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Clarence J. Clay, Jr.2000Domestic Violence
Tamarcus M. Smith1995Possession of Marijuana
Tarrio M. Thomas1986Shoplifting
Adrione McClellan1998Petit Larceny
Maurice L. Evans1977Petit Larceny
Frederick D. Cockrell1981Abusive Call to E-911
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 18, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:21 PM on December 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 34th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:35 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:49 AM on December 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 3:54 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:05 PM on December 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 3rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

