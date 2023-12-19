Coach Fred McNair to leave Alcorn State; Cedric Thomas named new football coach

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State has named their new football coach hours after their last coach announced he was leaving.

Earlier Tuesday, Alcorn announced that Coach Fred McNair would leave the university but thanked him “for his many years of dedication to the university.”

The university said they “worked diligently” to extend Coach McNair a multi-year contract, but, in the end, were unsuccessful.

Later on Tuesday, Alcorn announced Cedric Thomas as its new head football coach. He will become the 22nd head coach in the program’s history.

Thomas joined the Alcorn State football staff in March of 2022 as the defensive coordinator.

The Cleveland, Mississippi native takes the reigns of the program after a prior stint as the defensive back coach from 2012-2015 and the defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

Before returning to Alcorn, Thomas spent the 2021 season as the head football coach of his junior college alma mater Mississippi Delta Community College.

He led the Trojans to a 5-4 season with three student athletes receiving Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference All-Conference awards.

