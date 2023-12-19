County approves $1 million for JSU; Graham vows to rescind it once new board takes office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County just approved cutting Jackson State University a check for $1 million.

But the university probably shouldn’t cash it just yet.

On Tuesday, the board voted 3-2 to award JSU $1 million in county American Rescue Plan Act funds to help fund economic development programs there.

District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin said the money will be used by the university to help existing and new businesses in the county.

“A lot of our businesses now are moving to the suburban counties, and we need to start addressing that issue. Otherwise, we will look up one day and they’ll all be gone,” he said. “This is an effort to retain those businesses and create a system that will be able to assist those that are interested in starting up new businesses.”

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham took the board to task for voting on the allocation at the last meeting of the 2019-23 term and says he’s going to ask the new board to rescind it.

“No one here’s against giving Jackson State University money, but at the same time, the board coming in should make those particular decisions,” he said. “The new board has already expressed the desire that they want to look at this and look at it first.”

Graham, who is one of just two supervisors who will still be in office come January 1, says he was not comfortable voting on the measure, in part, because he didn’t know how the money would be used.

“Economic development is always good, but it comes with a planning stage,” he said. “You don’t do it on the last [meeting] of the last term, and two weeks we have a new board coming in... I don’t think that was good business.”

Gavin said the county had been planning to give JSU the money for months, dating back to a vote in March 2022.

The meeting was slated to begin at 9 a.m., as a continuation of Monday’s board meeting. However, it didn’t resume until about 40 minutes later, after several supervisors talked outside of the board room.

Initially, the funds were slated to go to JSU, and a nonprofit associated with JSU. However, supervisors announced during the meeting that the funds would go solely to the university.

“We have a lot of priorities, and helping nonprofits is down the list,” Graham said. “We all want to help in economic development, but I’m just not comfortable with voting for a million dollars... and trying to use Jackson State as a backdrop to where everyone would vote and say, ‘yes.’”

“I don’t think that’s responsible government, and I don’t think that’s the way it should be done.”

Voting in favor of the measure were Supervisors Gavin, Bobby McGowan, and Credell Calhoun. Opposed were Graham and Supervisor David Archie.

Calhoun said you need economic development to fund the other priorities Graham was talking about, such as paving roads and repairing county buildings.

“You talk about buildings that are falling down - that’s because of your tax base. You don’t have the taxes coming from economic development. That’s what you have to do,” the District 3 supervisor said. “If you’re not bright enough to figure out that economic development is the key, then I feel sorry for the next board.”

LaToya Thompson, special counsel for the county and wife of JSU President Dr. Marcus Thompson, said the funds would be used by JSU’s Division of Research and Economic Development for the Hinds County Small Business Incubator and Technical Assistance Program.

She said the funds will go toward helping small and minority-owned businesses in Hinds County by providing incubator space, as well as technical assistance, such as help in getting patents, trademarks, or copyrights.

“ARPA allows eligible assistance to small businesses, which we’ve done previously, services to disproportionately impacted small businesses and disproportionately impacted small businesses that are in a qualified census tract,” she said. “Technical assistance, business incubators, grants for startups, expansion costs for small businesses, and programs and services to support microbusinesses are examples of eligible expenditures.”

We reached out to JSU and officials were not immediately available for comment.

