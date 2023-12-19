FBI issues warning about posting hoax threats, encourages ‘see something, say something’

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jackson office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U. S. Attorney’s Office issued a news release Tuesday to try to educate the public and create community awareness about recent bomb threats that have been made throughout Mississippi.

The agency said federal, state and local law enforcement follow up on every tip received and analyze and investigate all threats to determine their credibility.

Making false threats drains law enforcement resources and costs taxpayers a lot of money. When an investigation concludes there was a false or hoax threat made to an institution, or another public place, a federal charge could be considered, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison. If a federal charge is not warranted, state charges can be considered.

“The FBI prioritizes the protection of community members from those who seek to intimidate and bring fear upon citizens. We remain committed to tirelessly seeking out those individuals and holding them accountable for their nefarious actions intended to instill fear upon citizens based on biases.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens of all races and religions. All threats are taken very seriously, and we will continue to work closely with the FBI to bring to justice those who choose to incite fear in our communities.”

Both agencies ask the public continue to contact law enforcement to report any potential threats or suspicious activity. If there is any reason to believe the safety of others is at risk, we ask that the public immediately reach out to their local police department by calling 911, or contact the Jackson FBI via tips.fbi.gov or over the phone (1-800-CALL-FBI). Members of the public can call the Jackson FBI field office to report a tip at (601) 948-5000.

The FBI said early intervention can prevent a situation from escalating by identifying, assessing, and managing the threat. Remember, if you see something, say something.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.