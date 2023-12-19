The final Tuesday of fall will start with a freeze

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Here we go again with freezing cold mornings to start this week. High pressure has an influence over our weather, and it’s allowing for us to sit under a clear sky with light winds through Tuesday morning. This pattern is ideal for a freeze this time of year, and that’s exactly what we can expect. So, we’ll start our Tuesday with mid-upper 20s...burr! It’s important that you protect the 4Ps (people, pets, pipes, and plants) as you practice cold weather safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold

Wednesday morning will also start with below freezing temps near 30 degrees, and we’ll start Thursday (the first day of winter) with temps around the freezing mark. Yet, our afternoons will be able to rebound close to average (near 60 degrees) each day with the exception for Tuesday afternoon. Because the cold air mass will have a firm grip on our area, it’ll be hard for temps to climb...keep Tuesday’s highs only in the low-mid 50s.

By the Holiday Weekend, temps will be at or above average with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the mid 60s. However, showers will return to the area Saturday through Christmas Day. So, it looks like Santa will have to dodge some raindrops instead of snowflakes. The holiday isn’t currently looking like a wash-out, but you do want to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer. For now, Christmas Day brings mid 60s for highs with scattered showers. Again, stay tuned...

