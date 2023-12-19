Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally

The Texas governor signed a bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally. (CNN, TEXAS GOVERNOR’S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging a new Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and permit local judges to order them to leave the country.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, came less than 24 hours after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure during a ceremony on the U.S. border in Brownsville. The law takes effect in March.

The American Civil Liberties Union, their Texas branch, and the Texas Civil Rights Project claim on behalf of El Paso County and two immigrant aid groups that the new law is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and 34th Judicial District Attorney Bill Hicks, who are listed as defendants, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The bill overrides bedrock constitutional principles and flouts federal immigration law while harming Texans, in particular Brown and Black communities,” Adriana Piñon, legal director of the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman crash on December 17, 2023
Bicyclist dies in collision with SUV in Quitman
Samuel Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County, according to Sheriff...
Samuel Patrick still sought by authorities
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 18, 2023
A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and Hwy 145 in DeSoto...
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County

Latest News

Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.
Man killed by falling tree while clearing debris off roof, police say
Shooting investigation underway in Newton.
Shooting investigation underway in Newton
Armed robbery
Armed robbery at Meridan gas station
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed after being hit head-on by drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says