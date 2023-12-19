Four arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases

Meridian Police announced arrests in homicide cases.
Meridian Police announced arrests in homicide cases.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team have arrested four people in relation to homicides that happened in Meridian.

Marlon White, Jr., DeCameron Harrison-Brown, Rodriquez Davis and Joshua Hearn, Jr., are the suspects who were taken into custody, according to the Meridian Police Department.

MPD stated in a Facebook post that an update would be provided at a later time.

Marlon LaDerrick White Jr.
Marlon LaDerrick White Jr.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Decameron Dewayne Harrison-Brown
Decameron Dewayne Harrison-Brown(Meridian Police Dept.)
Rodriquez Antonio Davis
Rodriquez Antonio Davis(Meridian Police Dept.)
Joshua Renado Hearn Jr.
Joshua Renado Hearn Jr.(Meridian Police Dept.)

