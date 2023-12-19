Four arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team have arrested four people in relation to homicides that happened in Meridian.
Marlon White, Jr., DeCameron Harrison-Brown, Rodriquez Davis and Joshua Hearn, Jr., are the suspects who were taken into custody, according to the Meridian Police Department.
MPD stated in a Facebook post that an update would be provided at a later time.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.