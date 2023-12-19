Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new school.

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosted its groundbreaking ceremony for its new Choctaw Central Middle and High School campus Monday afternoon.

Planning for a new school campus has been in the works for at least two decades.

The new school will sit on 35 acres and include a new basketball arena, a new turf football field, a state-of-the-art media center, labs, and over 70 classrooms.

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben and a current student expressed excitement for the new school.

“It’s just a milestone, a milestone for our tribe. You know, the many achievements that have been made for many years by our people and to be able to provide for our students in the future to be able to equip them in such a beautiful way. It’s just a blessing,” said Chief Ben.

“It’s cool, but kind of sad cause I won’t be in it, but it’s always a good time to get something new for us, for our tribe, but it’s very exciting,” said Peyton Mingo, a senior at CCHS.

The cost for the project is 134 million dollars.

Tribal officials said they expect to cut the ribbon on the new facility summer of 2026.

