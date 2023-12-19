Neshoba Central opens new Performing Arts Center

Neshoba Central High School opened its new performing arts center on December 18th.
Neshoba Central High School opened its new performing arts center on December 18th.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Neshoba Central High School opened its new performing arts center on December 18th.

This building is dedicated to the choir and band students of Neshoba Central, and students can take classes in this building as well as host concerts and after-school practices.

This project started back in the summer of 2022 and stands at over 11 thousand square feet.

“It’s amazing and so nice to have a dedicated space for these kids to do their art and put their art into play, they are very much going to enjoy it,” Dr. Angela Boatner says.

Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Tommy Holland says that the building has been designed for future growth if plans to expand in the future are necessary.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and Hwy 145 in DeSoto...
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County
Quitman crash on December 17, 2023
Bicyclist dies in collision with SUV in Quitman
BankPlus reverses decision to close Pickens branch
BankPlus reverses decision to close branch in Holmes County
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Overnight lows are concerning as we will have three days with temperatures below freezing so,...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures return overnight on Monday

Latest News

Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County according to Sheriff Joedy...
Newton County Sheriff’s Department searches for suspect
However, it gets a tad warmer by the official start to winter
The final Tuesday of fall will start with a freeze
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new school.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new school
A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and...
Lawsuit claims woman shot in head during incident with Capitol Police