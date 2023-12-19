Neshoba Central opens new Performing Arts Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Neshoba Central High School opened its new performing arts center on December 18th.

This building is dedicated to the choir and band students of Neshoba Central, and students can take classes in this building as well as host concerts and after-school practices.

This project started back in the summer of 2022 and stands at over 11 thousand square feet.

“It’s amazing and so nice to have a dedicated space for these kids to do their art and put their art into play, they are very much going to enjoy it,” Dr. Angela Boatner says.

Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Tommy Holland says that the building has been designed for future growth if plans to expand in the future are necessary.

