Newton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. receives reports of mail theft

Mailbox.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said it has received reports about someone stealing mail out of mailboxes.(MGN/Pixabay)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said it has gotten reports about someone stealing mail out of mailboxes in the southeastern part of the county.

Officials said it could be an attempt at identity theft or to take valuable items shipped through the postal service.

Please be on the lookout for any suspicious activity and report it to the Sheriff’s Department 601-635-4010.

