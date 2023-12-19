Newton County Sheriff’s Department searches for suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department needs your help searching for a suspect.

The suspect they are looking for is named Samuel Patrick.

Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County according to Sheriff Joedy Pennington

The search began near True Light Road and Highway 80. He was last seen walking east towards Lauderdale County along the railroad tracks out of Chunky.

If you have any information, please call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601 635-4401

