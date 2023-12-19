Newton County Sheriff’s Department searches for suspect

Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County according to Sheriff Joedy...
Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County according to Sheriff Joedy Pennington(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department needs your help searching for a suspect.

The suspect they are looking for is named Samuel Patrick.

Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County according to Sheriff Joedy Pennington

The search began near True Light Road and Highway 80. He was last seen walking east towards Lauderdale County along the railroad tracks out of Chunky.

If you have any information, please call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601 635-4401

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and Hwy 145 in DeSoto...
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County
Quitman crash on December 17, 2023
Bicyclist dies in collision with SUV in Quitman
BankPlus reverses decision to close Pickens branch
BankPlus reverses decision to close branch in Holmes County
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Overnight lows are concerning as we will have three days with temperatures below freezing so,...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures return overnight on Monday

Latest News

Neshoba Central High School opened its new performing arts center on December 18th.
Neshoba Central opens new Performing Arts Center
However, it gets a tad warmer by the official start to winter
The final Tuesday of fall will start with a freeze
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new school.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new school
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report December 18, 2023