Old Hwy. 80 bridge reopens in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Old Highway 80 Bridge is now back open in Meridian.

The almost 100-year-old bridge reopens after construction began in January 2023.

Waggoner Engineering oversaw the design and planning while Joe Mcgee Construction was the primary contractor for the project.

Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge spoke to News 11 about why improving our infrastructure is so essential.

“Between 2,000 or 3,000 vehicles a day, I guess at some point there might have been 7,000 vehicles per day right here at Old Hwy. 80 across Okatibbee reservoir where we are right now. So, to get people where they want to go most efficiently without having to get on smaller roads and cause gridlock this is an important venue or an important road to get back open again. We’re very excited,” said Hodge.

The new bridge cost just over 3.5 million dollars with most of those funds coming from the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund.

Hodge said the city plans to make improvements to Grand Avenue Bridge in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.