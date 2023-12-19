Poplar Springs Elementary School hosts Giving Feast

The Tradition dates back over 70 years(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Poplar Springs Elementary School in Meridian is continuing a holiday tradition that started almost 40 years ago.

Tuesday morning, students and teachers at Poplar Springs took part in the 37th annual Giving Feast which featured a song and dance program.

The event emphasizes the importance of giving to those less fortunate in our community. Since December 1st, students have been collecting toys, or money to purchase toys, that will be donated to the Wesley House Toy Drive.

“Everyone from the faculty, community and family members have an opportunity together and help those in need during the holiday season,” said Yolanda Davis, Principal at Poplar Springs Elementary School. “We take toys and monetary donations. The money we take and go out and shop for toys and give those toys to the Wesley House to help those in need. "

“It’s very special in that it’s kids giving to kids,” said David Schultz, Executive Director of the Wesley House. “To see the joy in the kids as they celebrate the giving as they do here has been one of the joys of being here every year that they give.”

Each child that brought a toy was recognized with a paper ornament on the Giving Feast tree at the school.

