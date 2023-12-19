Rev. Jessie L. Napp Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A funeral service for Rev. Jessie L. Napp will be held Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis DuValle and Rev. Doug Anderson officiating. Burial will be held in Mount Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery.

Rev. Napp, age 75, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Hospital.

Survivors include his children, Karen Germany (Raphael) and Aaron Napp (Christy); grandchildren, Sarah Germany and Carlin Napp; sisters, JoAnn Bradley, Nancy Harris, Rosa Leigh Gerrard; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ramona K. Napp; parents, J.C. and Mary Napp.

The pallbearers will be Rev. Allen Gibson, Julian Cranford, Larry Fountain, David Harris, Tim Murray, and Rex Anderson.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Gideons International, or a Christian charity of your choice in memory of Rev. Napp.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:15 PM at the funeral home prior to the service in the chapel.

