Ron Cook Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Ron Cook will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Sliger officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Ronald Eugene Cook, age 62, of Meridian, MS passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Ronald E. Cook was born on August 15, 1961, in Meridian, MS. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1979. He attended Meridian Community College where he received a degree in Radiologic Technology in 1981. He was employed at Rush Hospital for 45 years as an X-Ray technician before having to leave due to illness. Ron was a member of Highland Baptist Church. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed collecting Nascar diecast cars, watching SEC (Ole Miss) football, and the Atlanta Braves.

Ron is survived by his wife of 29 years, Felisa Diann Cook, mother; Jeanette Cook, sister; Sharon Cook, aunt; Georgia Gaillard, mother-in-law; Diann Pearson, sister-in-law; Melissa Jarvis, and several other family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Cook, father-in-law, Bobby C. Pearson, grandparents, Dan and Audie Mae Cook and Milton and Estelle White.

Pallbearers for the service will be Monty Sellers, Rusty Sellers, Adam Sellers, Brian Jenkins, Eric James, and Ryan James. Honorary pallbearers are David Sellers and Kenny Sellers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhammffh.com.

The Cook family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM prior to funeral rites.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.