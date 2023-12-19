Terry Lee Harper Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Graveside services for Terry Lee Harper will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tom Fair officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Terry Lee Harper, age 70, of Meridian, MS, passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at his home.

Terry was an avid University of Alabama, Crimson Tide Football fan. He loved hunting, running Walker Dogs and enjoying time with his friends, especially Buck and Wayland.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cindie Harper, children; Joseph Harper, Krystal Harper Turner (Chad), Kevin Harper, Michelle Webb, Angela Boman, and Lauren Harper, his grandchildren; Kyle Harper, Olivia Joles, Kayla Brown (Dalton), Preston Webb, Grey Harper, Max Webb, Emme Boman, Gracie Boman, and AnnaKate Butler; five great-grandchildren, sisters; Lynn Frazier Watkins and Nell Harper (Don), and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Hazel Harper and brother; Frank “Bud” Harper.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 County Rd. 700, Corinth, MS 38834, (662)-286-6555.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

