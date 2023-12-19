The true price of progress

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A company that builds solar farms says they are making progress when it comes to completing the Cane Creek Solar Farm in Clarke County, but the Barnett community is left wondering what the progress will really cost them.

With the addition of a 650-acre solar farm, the Barnett community says it is no longer the same.

“My son and his wife were planning to buy property. They were going to build a house and they wanted to farm and raise animals. After they brought this out here, they don’t want to move out here. They lost out on the house that they wanted in the community that he grew up in. And I missed out on my son being closer to me,” said Sandra Strickland, resident of Barnett.

According to a 20-20 study done by the University of Rhode Island on the Property Value Impacts of Commercial-Scale Solar Energy in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, those living less than a mile from solar panel farms built on land that was once forested had their property value drop as much as 7%.

Mary Nell Moore feels like their community, which took generations to build, will be torn down by the solar farm.

“Our children no longer are interested in moving here. Who would be? we’re devastated and looking at our community dying. What do we have now? We don’t have anything. Everything that we had or what we thought we had has been taken away from us. And that’s the way we feel now,” said Moore.

The community understands that the trees being cleared are a matter of private property but feels failed by the officials who approved the solar panel farm without letting the community know.

Rosie Bumpers said she feels people with money can just come into a community and take over. Bumpers said it’s an issue that runs deeper than finances.

“We’re black people in this community and the majority of the peoples in this community is black so it makes us feel like back in the old times when they went into the black community and did what they wanted to do in the black communities. They didn’t come out. They didn’t come out and talk to us. Let us know what was going on. What they their plans were, but they just came in and did what they wanted to do and this is what we left with,” said Bumpers.

When Cane Creek Solar met with the community, according to the residents, they were promised a “buffer zone” of vegetation would be planted to block the view of the solar panels from the road but the community doubts it will happen.

“Sean says it is going to be a buffer when all of this is finished. He said that now, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be,” said Moore.

Sean Anderson, the Vice President of Pine Gate Renewables says that is something they will have to look at going into the first quarter of next year. It’s generally not done until the project is complete. Anderson also said they are not required to do the buffer.

“There is no county requirement for a vegetative buffer, but this is absolutely something we want to pursue, you know, given the community feedback,” said Anderson.

According to Anderson this solar form will be profitable for Clarke County once it is up and running.

“So this project is going to benefit, you know, the county via tax payments, the direct payments, the landowners. Those are both, of course, direct investments in the community,” said Anderson.

The people of Barnett say that’s not enough.

“We feel as a community that we should be, you know, compensated in some kind of way for what their, you know, that company is putting us through out here in this community,” said Sandra Strickland, resident of Barnett.

Many questions surrounding the Solar Panel Farm can only be answered with time. The company is expected to be in operation by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

WTOK has been invited to tour the facility with Pine Gate Renewables next Spring.

