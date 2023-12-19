Two days away from Winter Solstice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Cold to start the day as temperatures are near to below freezing. Skies are clear but cloud cover will increase later tonight. Highs are well below the average in the mid 50s and overnight lows remain below freezing. There is a limited threat for wildfire danger with winds up to 10mph, be sure to avoid outdoor burning.

The Winter Season officially starts on Thursday and temperatures will increase to above the average as we enter into Winter. Cloud cover will keep temps out of the 30s as we head into the weekend. Get ready for some rain showers for the weekend also.

