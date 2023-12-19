Utility companies dealing with scammers targeting customers

A person on the phone.
A person on the phone.(WALB)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two utility companies are warning their customers about phone scams aimed at getting their information and money. According to Alabama Power and Spire, criminals have been using their companies’ names to try to steal their customers’ financial information.

In these phone scams, company leaders say that criminals are calling customers claiming they have an outstanding balance.

Alabama Power says in the latest variation of this old con, scammers are actually using some parts of your own account information to trick you. Anthony Cook says they then demand immediate payment by a credit, debit, or money card, warning that your service will be disconnected if you don’t pay up.

“We will never pressure you to give your information over the phone,” said Cook. “We will never ask you for an alternative form of payment like a money card. We’re never going to ask you for your bank account information.”

As far as how it works for Spire customers, the scammer will call and claim the account is delinquent and needs payment. However, the scammer will then call Spire, pose as the customer, and make a fake payment using a closed account. This way, the customer will see a “pending payment” on their account, believing they were actually talking to Spire.

Unfortunately, the money from the scammer will not go through. There will still be an outstanding balance for the real customer to pay and the scammer now has access to your financial information.

“So it can impact their account and maybe upcoming travel, upcoming presents, upcoming purchases,” said Kirk Ramirez, Spire Customer Experience Southeast Director. “It’s just a big inconvenience for everybody and we just want to make sure that our customers are aware that there are instances like that.”

If you get a call from either utility company and are unsure if the call is real or fake, hang up and call Alabama Power or Spire’s direct line.

