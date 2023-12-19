Skip to content
Live Newscasts/Weather
News
Weather
Sports
70th Anniversary Show
Holiday House Contest
Color the Weather
Download Our Apps
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Special Reports
Live Newscasts/Weather
Weather
Color the Weather
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Camera Network
Midday Interviews
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Life on the Line
County Road 11
Foodie Finds
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
Programming Schedule
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Telemundo
Submit Photos and Videos
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Great Health Divide
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes Service List
Obituaries
(WTOK)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST
|
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on X (formerly Twitter)
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Bicyclist dies in collision with SUV in Quitman
Newton County Sheriff’s Department searches for suspect
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 18, 2023
Latest News
Terry Lee Harper Obituary
Barbara A. Thompson Obituary
Collinsville’s annual Christmas Parade
Cans for Kids host annual Christmas Party