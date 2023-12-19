Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes Service List

Obituaries
Obituaries(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman crash on December 17, 2023
Bicyclist dies in collision with SUV in Quitman
Samuel Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County, according to Sheriff...
Newton County Sheriff’s Department searches for suspect
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
A man received a gunshot wound due to an altercation off of Hwy 45 and Hwy 145 in DeSoto...
Man shot in altercation off of Hwy 45 in Clarke County
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 18, 2023

Latest News

Obituaries
Terry Lee Harper Obituary
Obituaries
Barbara A. Thompson Obituary
The Collinsville Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 16th.
Collinsville’s annual Christmas Parade
Cans for Kids will be hosting its Annual Christmas Party on December 16th at the Boys and...
Cans for Kids host annual Christmas Party