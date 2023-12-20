1 person hospitalized after buried in ash at power plant, officials say

A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Three people were hurt, including one who was taken to a hospital, after a coal ash leak from a power plant silo in Kentucky Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam L. Wright said they initially thought the tower had collapsed because there was so much smoke at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station in Centertown.

Two of the three people hurt in the incident got out OK, authorities said. A third person, who was buried under the ash, had to be pulled out by the other two and emergency responders.

Officials said that person was taken to Owensboro Health. The condition of the person is not known right now.

A road in the area has been shut down because the smoke is causing poor visibility, Wright said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police announced 5 arrests made Tuesday in connection with homicide cases.
Five arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases
News 11 received reports of a robbery at Brake Time gas station on Hwy 19 North Tuesday...
Armed robbery at Meridian gas station
Shooting investigation underway in Newton.
Shooting investigation underway in Newton
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say
Samuel Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County, according to Sheriff...
Samuel Patrick still sought by authorities

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
The US has released an ally of Venezuela’s president in a swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
“This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the offense for which Mr. Simmons was...
Judge rules a 71-year-old man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
A police vehicle is parked on a road leading to the scene of a helicopter crash in Washington...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
There will be a temporary road closure on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.
Traffic Alert: Temporary road closure to affect travel on Hwy. 19